BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Reveals The ONE Thing He Wishes To Do In His 'next 3 Lives'

Sourav Ganguly is one of the best captains to have led India from the front during the early/mid-2000s and was also one of the finest batsmen in world cricket. He is often credited with improving India’s overseas Test record with his aggressive captaincy and also enjoyed a decorated Test and ODI career up until his retirement in 2008.

Lately, Dada has posted a still of him playing a cricket shot which according to him is his dream cricketing shot for all ages.

'Wish I can do this for the next 3 lives': Sourav Ganguly

The reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President took to his Instagram account and shared an image of him in Team India jersey where he can be seen playing a lofted shot and captioned it as 'Wish I can do this for the next 3 lives'.

The image is still from an ODI match between India and England when the Men In Blue had visited the country for a bilateral series in mid-2007. Ganguly was already at the twilight of his career at this point in time.

Even the passionate cricket fans came forward and encourage Dada to follow his passion. Here are some of the reactions.

Sourav Ganguly's illustrious cricketing & captaincy career

In his illustrious career, the southpaw went on to represent India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs where he amassed 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively. Even though he had made his international debut in 1992, it took him four years to establish himself as a player at the highest level after he scored an outstanding century on Test debut against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's in June 1996.

Ganguly was handed over the captaincy in 2000 when the Indian Cricket was in turmoil after that infamous match-fixing scandal broke out that included star cricketers Ajay Jadeja and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Under Dada's captaincy, India had reached the finals of ICC Knockout Trophy 2000, won the Natwest tri-series in England by beating the hosts in the final that was led by Nasser Hussain, joint-winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2002 along with Sri Lanka, runners-up in the 2003 World Cup, drawing the Test series in Australia in 2003/04 and registering a historic ODI as well as Test series win against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pakistan, etc.

Sourav's captaincy reign ended abruptly in 2005 after his fallout with former Australian cricketer/captain-turned coach Greg Chappell.

'Dada' played the last match of his international career during the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at Nagpur's VCA Stadium in November 2008. He signed off on a high note as India won the series 2-0 to regain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.