BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19, Released From Hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19. Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 27. According to reports, Ganguly has now been released from the hospital upon returning negative tests on Friday.

Ganguly's health update

The Woodland hospital had issued a health update on Ganguly on Thursday, informing that the former India skipper had received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" on the same night of being admitted to the hospital. The hospital stated that Ganguly is currently "haemodynamically stable" and is being closely monitored by a group of doctors comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Devi Shetty, and Dr Aftab Khan.

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021, late evening with Covid Positive status. He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," the hospital said in its statement on Thursday.

Ganguly was rushed to the hospital twice earlier this year after suffering chest difficulties at his residence in Kolkata. Ganguly is said to have had a heart attack while working out at home. For the same, he had a right coronary angioplasty. Ganguly was admitted again a few days later after complaining of chest trouble. On January 28, he had a second round of angioplasty. A month later, Ganguly received both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

Image: PTI