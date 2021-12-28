BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19, the news of which emerged on Tuesday morning.

According to the BCCI sources, the former India captain has been admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after he returned positive in his latest RT-PCR report. However, a PTI report stated that Ganguly is currently undergoing isolation after he tested COVID positive.

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

Sourav Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

Multiple reports of him testing positive for COVID-19 emerged last night and the development comes a day after India's Omicron tally is reportedly inching closer to the 600-mark.

As of December 27, a total of 578 cases of the Omicron variant have also been reported from across the country with Delhi leading the tally with 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141 cases. India on Monday reported fresh 6,531 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active COVID-19 tally to 75,841.