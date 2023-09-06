Last Updated:

BCCI Releases 4,00,000 Tickets For ODI World Cup After Huge Backlash From Fans Over WC Tickets

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. India play Pakistan on October 14, 2023 at the Narndra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
ICC ODI World Cup, Roger Binny, Jay Shah

BCCI faces severe backlash (Image: AP/BCCI)


Understanding the high demand for tickets of the upcoming World Cup games, the BCCI will be releasing approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. However, a media release from the BCCI doesn't specify as to what percentage of the 400,000 tickets released will be specifically earmarked for India's matches.

This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in the event. "Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year," the release said.

"The general sale of tickets for all matches of the will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course," the release added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com