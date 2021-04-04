BCCI Seeks COVID-19 Vaccine For Cricketers Ahead Of IPL, T20 World Cup; To Approach Centre

With the third phase of COVID-19 immunization getting underway in India, the BCCI is aiming to get the Indian cricket team and its members vaccinated with the IPL 2021 fast-approaching and the ICC T20 World Cup in hindsight. While the IPL commences on April 9 behind closed doors, the T20 World Cup is set to be held in India in October later this year and will see 8 teams visit the country. The BCCI has said that it will get in touch with the Health Ministry to make the vaccination available to the players, irrespective of their age.

Speaking on the matter, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that vaccine is the only 'solution' now and urged the government to make it open for players of Team India and other cricketers in the domestic circuit as well.

"There should be no restriction. Players irrespective of their age should be provided vaccines. The vaccine is the only solution now. Govt should immediately announce it. BCCI expecting the same. BCCI will get in touch with the health ministry that players should be vaccinated," ANI quoted Rajeev Shukla. READ | Cheteshwar Pujara sure he can't do one specific thing Rishabh Pant can; adjusting for IPL

COVID threat looms over IPL

Notably, after a brief pause in cricket at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cricket resumed with several new measures and the concept of a bio-bubble was introduced to curb the virus spread. After the Coronavirus outbreak, Team India had a successful tour of Australia and then faced England across formats at home. While the bio-bubble does act as a resistance to the virus, it does not assure complete protection from the infection.

#COVID19 cases are increasing, so BCCI has taken all precautions for IPL. Only 6 venues have been kept for the tournament, bio-bubble has been created, members of the squad have also been increased. The tournament will go on without any audience:Rajeev Shukla,Vice President, BCCI pic.twitter.com/cYhcgSF3Q7 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

The BCCI Vice-President also spoke about the looming COVID threat over the IPL which begins on April 9. Shukla assured that the board has taken all the necessary precautions against the virus. "COVID-19 cases are increasing, so BCCI has taken all precautions for IPL. Only 6 venues have been kept for the tournament, bio-bubble has been created, members of the squad have also been increased. The tournament will go on without any audience," he said.

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel and Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal have been the recent players to have contracted the virus. Prior to him, Kolkata's Nitish Rana had tested COVID-19 positive but has recovered now. As per reports, 8 groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium and one member of the Chennai franchise have also tested positive for the virus just days ahead of the season opener.

IPL 2021 to begin on April 9

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai taking on Bangalore. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.