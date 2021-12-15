BCCI Source Reveals Removal Of Virat Kohli From ODI Captaincy Was Collective Decision

Virat Kohli’s explosive pre-tour press conference took the entire cricket world by storm on Wednesday before India’s departure for South Africa. This was the first time Kohli shed his thoughts on the entire turmoil unfolding in the Indian dressing room since the past week. Kohli was recently stripped of captaincy duties in the ODI format for Team India as Rohit Sharma was chosen as the limited-overs skipper.

During the press conference, Virat Kohli revealed that he was not communicated by the BCCI regarding his removal from ODI captaincy prior to the decision being conveyed to him. As per Kohli, he came to know about the decision only after the squad selection for the Indian Test team concluded. Kohli also revealed BCCI didn’t oppose his decision of stepping down from the T20I captaincy, which contradicted the earlier claims made by the board president Sourav Ganguly.

Sources reveal Kohli's removal was a collective decision by BCCI

However, it has now come to light that Kohli’s removal was a collective decision by the cricket governing body. As per a BCCI source, important decisions like the captaincy are always collective decisions by the board and not of any single BCCI official. The BCCI source further said that selectors are the major entities who decide on such matters and a decision is agreed upon after a consensus emerges. It was further revealed by the source that important office bearers also have a say on topics but a decision concerning the change of captaincy always comes after a collective decision of the board.

