BD-U23 Vs MLD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The second match of the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games will be played between Bangladesh Under-23 and Maldives. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4 and will start at 8:45 AM IST.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

BD-U23 vs MLD Match preview

The ongoing T20I event saw the return of cricket to the South Asian Games after a gap of 9 years. 5 teams are participating in the men’s tournament while four teams are participating in the women’s event. All matches from the five-team men’s cricket tournament will be played in Nepal. The tournament started on December 3 with an opening game between Nepal and Sri Lanka Under-23 team. The Sri Lankan Under-23 team won that contest by 6 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

BD-U23 vs MLD Squad details

BD-U23 Squad

Nazmul Hossain (c), Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sabbir Hosan, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Al-Amin, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Manik Khan, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud

MLD Squad

Mohamed Azzam, Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Rishwan, Nazuwan Badeau, Adam Nasif, Yoousuf Azyan Farhath, Leem Shafeeq, Rassam Rasheed, Ibrahim Rizan, Mohamed Mahfooz, Ibrahim Hassan

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

BD-U23 vs MLD Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Zakir Hasan (VC)

All-rounders – Adam Nasif, Abu Hider

Batsmen – Nazmul Hossain (C), Yasir Ali, Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Rishwan

Bowlers – Ibrahim Hassan, Mohamed Mahfooz, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam

Bangladesh U-23 start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

WORLD RECORD ALERT ⚠



Nepal’s #AnjaliChand has taken 6-0 against @maldivescricket in ongoing 13th #SAG2019, 2.1-2-0-6 is the best bowling figures in Women’s T20Is.



Maldives: 16/10 at 10.1 overs

Nepal: 17/0 at 0.5 overs

Nepal won Maldives by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining. pic.twitter.com/VBNTXXBeXo — Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) December 2, 2019

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand