BDW-E Vs SAW-E Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match 1 Full Preview And Details

Bangladesh Women Emerging Players and South Africa Women Emerging Players will clash in the first match of their five-match ODD at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The live-action of the contest is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM (IST) on Sunday, April 4. Ahead of the contest, here are the Bangladesh vs South Africa Women Emerging live streaming details, the BDW-E vs SAW-E live scores, the BDW-E vs SAW-E pitch report, and the Sylhet weather forecast.

BDW-E vs SAW-E: Preview for Match 1

The South African Women Emerging Players are scheduled to play five 50-over matches on their tour to Bangladesh, according to the BDW-E vs SAW-E schedule. All five fixtures will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have a number of exciting players in their respective line-ups, and their upcoming clash promises to be a closely fought battle. The matches will provide a significant platform for up-and-coming women cricketers from both countries, and they will be keen on making the most of this opportunity. While the hosts Bangladesh seem to be the favourties to clinch the opening contest, South Africa is also expected to give a tough fight to their opposition.

BDW-E vs SAW-E schedule

Bangladesh Women Emerging Players vs South Africa Women Emerging Players Match 1: April 4, Sylhet

Bangladesh Women Emerging Players vs South Africa Women Emerging Players Match 2: April 6, Sylhet

Bangladesh Women Emerging Players vs South Africa Women Emerging Players Match 3: April 8, Sylhet

Bangladesh Women Emerging Players vs South Africa Women Emerging Players Match 4: April 11, Sylhet

Bangladesh Women Emerging Players vs South Africa Women Emerging Players Match 5: April 13, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs South Africa Women Emerging live: BDW-E vs SAW-E live stream details

The matches between the two emerging teams will not be televised in India. Moreover, there also is no official source to view the BDW-E vs SAW-E live stream. However, fans who wish to keep a tab on the game can visit the FanCode app or website for BDW-E vs SAW-E live scores and live commentary.

BDW-E vs SAW-E pitch report and Sylhet weather forecast

The wicket at Sylhet promises to be a balanced one. Bowlers are expected to dominate the contest between bat and ball and a low-scoring thriller is on the cards. Teams batting first have had an advantage at the venue, and the captain winning the toss could look to bat first in the upcoming clash as well. AccuWeather predicts no rain in Sylhet during the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the game and a significant cloud coverage is also expected in the latter half of the match.

Image source: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter