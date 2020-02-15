BD-W Vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bangladesh Women take on Thailand Women in the 3rd warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The game commences at 5:30 AM (IST).

At the fabulous National Cricket Centre in Brisbane this morning. Amazing facilities. The sun is also slowly coming out. The excitement is next level. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y9n1m6NnmM — Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) February 15, 2020

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Preview

Bangladesh come into the Women's T20 World Cup, having lost the 3-match T20I series against Pakistan 3-0. While they were competent in the ODI leg of the tour, drawing the series 1-1, the visitors could not replicate those performances in the T20Is and would look forward to these warm-up games to sharpen their skills. Thailand Women last played in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, where they finished second behind Sunday’s opponents Bangladesh, losing the final by 70 runs.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Injury and Availability News

All players are available

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Squads

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana (WK), Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Top Picks

Naruemol Chaiwai was Thailand’s leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, while Nattakan Chantam also played valuable cameos. Chanida Sutthiruang was the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup qualifiers while Nattaya Boochatham also was amongst the wickets. For Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana was the leading run-scorer in the tour of Pakistan, while Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed also played some crucial cameos. Panna Ghosh was Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in the series, while Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun were also amongst the wickets.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Naruemol Chaiwai

– Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Naruemol Chaiwai Vice-Captain –Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Chanida Sutthiruang

–Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Chanida Sutthiruang Nigar Sultana and Naruemol Chaiwai will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team

BD-W vs TL- W Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh Women are likely to beat Thailand Women.

