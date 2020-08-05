Beirut Explosions Depress Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Star Prays For Safety Of Lebanon

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased as well as offered his prayers for the people of Lebanon, following the horrific Beirut explosions on Tuesday. The dreadful Beirut explosions in the Lebanese capital claimed lives of more than 70 people and left 3,000 injured.

Beirut explosions: Ravindra Jadeja offers his prayers for the people of Lebanon

Loss of life is always tragic. My deepest condolences. Praying for the people of Lebanon🙏🙏 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 5, 2020

According to news agency AP, the Beirut explosions in Lebanon flattened the country’s port and also damaged several buildings in the area. The blast that took place in the capital city of Lebanon created a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. The news agency also stated that more than 70 people have been killed due to the explosion, while 3,000 have been injured. The officials also stated that there are many bodies buried under the rubble.

The news agency further said that it was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany’s geosciences centre GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus, which is more than 200 kilometres (180 miles) across the Mediterranean. Lebanon’s interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated.

It further stated that the Beirut explosions that took place on Tuesday are the most destructive explosion in Lebanon’s history. It has been reported that windows and doors of houses kilometres away from the port have been blown due to the Beirut explosions. Beirut’s only international airport has also been damaged and the explosion has caused mass destruction in the city.

Ravindra Jadeja will be playing for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020. Ravindra Jadeja's performance will be key for CSK in determining how far they go in the tournament. Ever since the IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans started wondering 'When will IPL start? To answer the 'When will IPL start' query, the IPL 2020 will start on September 19 and go on till November 10, which was announced by the BCCI after the Government Council meeting on Sunday. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVINDRA JADEJA INSTAGRAM