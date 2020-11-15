Ben Dunk Gets Outfoxed By An Unplayable Quicker One From Shahid Afridi In PSL Eliminator 2

Shahid Afridi usually makes his bat do the talking by clobbering the world-class bowlers for huge sixes on the 22 yards. However, it was the other way around this time as he made a tremendous impact with the ball in hand during Eliminator 2 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday.

'Dunked'

This happened in the 15th over of the Qalandars innings. On the second delivery, 'Lala' had bowled a quicker one as Ben Dunk looked to play it on the backfoot. It turned out to be a wrong move as he was caught on the crease. The ball turned sharply after pitching as the southpaw attempted to work it towards the leg-side only to see his furniture disturbed.

The video of this beautiful delivery was posted by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on their official Twitter handle. They also captioned it as 'You just got DUNKED, mate'.



David Wiese's brilliant cameo powers Lahore to 182/6

The Multan Sultans skipper Shan Masood won the toss and asked the Qalandars to have a bat first. Openers Fakhar Zaman (46 ) and Tamim Iqbal (30)added 46 runs for the opening stand. However, it appeared that Lahore would lose their way during the middle of their innings after having lost half their side for 111 but it was not to be as South African all-rounder David Weise's spectacular cameo took them to a competitive total of 182/6 in their 20 overs. Weise remained unbeaten on a 21-ball 48 at a strike rate of 228.57 including five boundaries and three maximums.

The winner of this contest will face Karachi Kings in the tournament decider on Tuesday, November 17.

