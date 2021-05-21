Ben Stokes Almost Bounces Out Joe Root In Express Delivery, Fans Stunned: WATCH

The England cricket team is all set to face New Zealand in a Test series comprising of 2 Test matches. The England vs New Zealand Test series will take place before the World Test Championship Final with the first Test match starting on June 2. Ben Stokes won’t be a part of the England squad for the Test series due to his injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Even though Ben Stokes won’t be joining Joe Root and the England team in the Test series, fans can cherish this throwback video.

Ben Stokes bowls bouncer to Joe Root in throwback video

There is a throwback video involving Joe Root and Ben Stokes which saw them display their cricket skills on Carnaby street in London. Carnaby Street is a shopping street in Soho in the City of Westminster, Central London where both England players chose to use the street as a cricket pitch. The video which dates back to four years saw Joe Root facing the swift bowling of Ben Stokes while being surrounded by fans.

Spectators became fielders surrounding the two England players and Joe Root seemed to struggle while facing Ben Stokes. While bowling to Joe Root on the streets of London, Stokes bowled a bouncer on the first ball itself which surprised Root along with the fans who were enjoying this rare spectacle. Later, Stokes bowled a faster delivery which the England Test captain tried to defend while missing the ball through the offside.

Ben Stokes injury during IPL 2021

Ben Stokes had injured himself in the first match that the Rajasthan Royals played against the Punjab Kings in Match 4 of the IPL 2021. The English allrounder injured a finger on his left hand after which he had to depart from the tournament. The ECB had stated that the Ben Stokes injury would see him sidelined for 12 weeks due to his broken finger after which he was ruled out of the 2021 IPL season.

England vs New Zealand Test series

The England vs New Zealand Test series will start with the first test taking place from June 2 at the Lord’s and the second Test from June 10 at Edgbaston. After the Test series with New Zealand, England will also embark on the India vs England Test series which will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match in India vs England Test series will begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

