In an amazing display of his acrobatic skills, England all-rounder Ben Stokes saved a certain six for his team while playing the second T20I against Australia on Wednesday. The sensational boundary save from Stokes occurred in the 12th over of Australia's innings when Mitchell Marsh lofted one from Sam Curran over the long-off region. Diving back towards the rope, Stokes caught the ball with just one hand before throwing it inside the field and landing near the advertisement board.

Also Read: Australia Vs England: Defending T20 World Cup Champion Completely Overhaul Bowling Attack From Perth Match

WATCH: Stokes' unbelievable effort to save certain six

Stokes quickly got up after the mind-boggling save and ran back inside the field to secure the ball. The 31-year-old saved four runs for his team with his incredible effort, limiting the Australian batter to just 2 runs off the delivery. A video of the stunning save from Stokes has been shared by Cricket Australia (CA) on its official Twitter handle. The video has already garnered over 43,000 views since being uploaded an hour ago.

Australia vs England, 2nd T20I

As far as the match is concerned, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first at Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. Batting first, England posted a total of 178/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a power-packed knock from Dawid Malan, who smashed 82 off 49 balls. Moeen Ali also contributed to the team's total as he scored 44 off 27 balls. Marcus Stoinis picked a three-wicket haul for Australia, while Adam Zampa scalped two wickets. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked one wicket each for their team.

Also Read: David Warner's 73 Goes In Vain As England Beats Australia By 8 Runs In T20 World Cup Warmup Match

Chasing the target, Australia lost two wickets in the powerplay with Aaron Finch and David Warner going for 13 and 4 runs, respectively. Mitchell Marsh scored 45 off 29 balls before getting dismissed by Ben Stokes. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David contributed with scores of 22 and 40 runs, respectively before Curran picked their wickets. Curran also dismissed Glenn Maxwell in the game. England won the match by 8 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au

