Ben Stokes Disturbs The Timber, Shows That He Is Match-ready During A Recent Net Session

A couple of weeks ago, it was learned that the star English all-rounder Ben Stokes would miss the first part of the IPL 2020 that gets underway this Saturday due to personal issues. In fact, he had flown back to his hometown Christchurch, New Zealand after the first Test match against Pakistan last month to be with his ailing father who was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Even though it is still unknown whether Stokes will be participating in the marquee tournament but lately, he has shown that he is match-ready as he had disturbed the furniture while bowling during a net session.

'Been great': Ben Stokes

Lately, the 2019 World Cup-winning all-rounder had posted a video on Instagram where he made the ball do the talking during a net session in Christchurch. In the video, a batsman can be seen taking a stance as he prepares himself to face the medium-pacer, but little does he know what is in store for him. Ben bowls one on the off-stump line. However, the ball angles across sharply after pitching and not only does it beat the batsman's solid defence, but also disturbs the timber. The video ends with the ace all-rounder having a hearty laugh. He captioned the image as 'Been great being in Christchurch we’re it all began for me..thanks to @sydenhamcricket for letting me use their facilities to bowl in..unlucky today @nick.smithson.7'

Watch the video here:

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Royals will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. RR will be led by Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, the Royals would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.

