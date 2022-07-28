Ben Stokes' Documentary To See OTT Release On This Date; Watch Trailer

A few days after Ben Stokes shocked cricketing fans around the world by announcing his retirement from ODI cricket, Amazon Prime Video Sport released a trailer of his documentary that tracks the highs and lows of the England all-rounder. Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes will be released on August 26 this year. Here is a look at the trailer of the documentary that encapsulates the life of Stokes.

Ben Stokes' documentary to release on August 26

Ben Stokes' documentary, Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes, captures the highs and lows of the England All-rounder. The 31-year-old explains that while he has had some outstanding moments in his cricketing career such as winning the World Cup in 2019, he has also had some extreme lows.

He provides a detailed account of the extreme levels of anxiety he has faced in his life, which have also been accompanied by panic attacks on some occasions. Stokes went to the extent of stating that he considered never playing cricket again at one point in his career. In the trailer, Stokes can be heard saying, "I never thought that I would feel like I do now. My anxiety has gone through the roof. You are sitting on the toilet in your hotel room and you are having a massive panic attack."

Ben Stokes announced retirement from ODI cricket

Ahead of England's first ODI against South Africa two weeks ago, Ben Stokes shockingly took to his official social media accounts and confirmed that he would retire from this format after playing the first match of the series.

There is no doubt that Stokes has been one of the best players for England across all formats. When it comes to ODIs, the 31-year-old played 104 matches for his national side, scoring 2919 runs at an average of 39.44 and with a strike rate of 95.26. He also picked up 74 wickets with best figures of 5-61. However, his biggest moment of success came at the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019 when he smacked an unbeaten 84 runs to help England lift their maiden title.