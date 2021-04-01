Last Updated:

Ben Stokes Roasts Fan After Being Accused Of Preferring IPL 2021 Money Over National Duty

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes gave a befitting reply to a fan who accused the cricketer of choosing money over country.

Ben Stokes

There has been a lot of discussion about foreign players choosing to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over representing their country. The hefty paycheques have been cited as one of the chief reasons behind cricketers choosing IPL over the nation. Recently, Ben Stokes was involved in an interview with SkySports where he expressed his excitement about IPL returning to India and revealed how he was eagerly looking forward to it.

Ben Stokes shuts fans down who accuse him of choosing money over country

One of the bits from the video was shared by Sky Sports on their Twitter handle. Commenting on the same, a fan tried to take a cheeky shot at Ben Stokes. The fan accused Ben Stokes of chasing money. Elaborating on his claim, the fan said that once the all-rounder is back in an England shirt, he would be tired of bowling, thus implying that the cricketer gives his 100% in the IPL because of the big bucks he earns from the league.

Stokes wasn't going to let the fan get away after taking a shot at him. The English all-rounder gave a befitting reply to his critic and asked him about the time when he was too tired to bowl in England's jersey. Here's how Ben Stokes reacted to the fan's accusation.

Ben Stokes tweet naturally attracted a lot of attention. Several reactions poured in as fans backed the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder and acknowledged his commitment to the England team. Here's a look at how fans supported Stokes.

Ben Stokes IPL 2021

The all-rounder is once again set to feature for the franchise in IPL 2021. Ben Stokes IPL 2021 form will be crucial for the Royals to succeed in the competition. Moreover, Stokes will look to reach the top of his form as it will help him immensely in the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in India later this year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

RR IPL 2021 schedule: Sanju Samson and Co. to take on PBKS in first match

According to the RR IPL 2021 schedule, the Sanju Samson-led side are scheduled to open their campaign on April 12, as they take on the revamped Punjab Kings franchise. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fixture will commence from 7:30 PM (IST). The RR team will play their first five matches in Mumbai. They will then move to Delhi for their next five matches, whereas Kolkata and Bangalore will host RR's last four games.

RR team for IPL 2021 

RR players retained: Sanju Samson (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler

RR players bought at IPL 2021 auction: KC Cariappa (â‚¹20 Lacs), Chetan Sakariya (â‚¹1.20 Crore), Chris Morris (â‚¹16.25 Crore). Shivam Dube (â‚¹4.40 Crore), Mustafizur Rahman (â‚¹1 Crore), Liam Livingstone (â‚¹75 Lacs), Kuldip Yadav (â‚¹20 Lacs), Akash Singh (â‚¹20 Lacs).

