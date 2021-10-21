'Ben Stokes Is An X-factor, Game Changer': Nathan Lyon Hopes He Plays A Part In Ashes 2021

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said that he expects Ben Stokes to play some part in the upcoming edition of the Ashes 2021. A few months ago, Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in a bid to take care of his mental well-being. The all-rounder didn’t take part in the Test series against India and pulled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 as well.

He also underwent a second operation on a broken finger. Earlier this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board named the squad for the Ashes, but Stokes’ name didn’t feature in it. Lyon, one of Australia’s best spinners, called Stokes an x-factor and a game-changer. He also understands the challenge of playing against someone of the calibre of Stokes.

Australia vs England: Nathan Lyon calls Stokes 'best all-rounder in the world'

"I'm expecting him to come. I hope he is. You want to play against the best players in the world. Stokesy is the best all-rounder in the world. He's an x-factor, a game-changer, and you want to play against this sort of players," Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Back in 2019, Stokes scored a magnificent ton on the Day 5 of the Headingley Test. England won the game after No.11 Jack Leach and Stokes held their nerve to take the Brits over the line in the thrilling encounter. Back in 2017, Stokes got involved in unwanted controversies, but he has turned his career around. He also played a crucial part in England winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019, beating New Zealand in the final at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Batting in the middle-order, he scored in the 80s before the game went into the Super Over.

As far as the upcoming Ashes is concerned, it is scheduled to get underway on December 8 with the opening Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Previously, the English players seemed a tad hesitant to tour Australia due to the tough quarantine rules in the pandemic. However, the same has been put to rest for the time being after ECB named the squad. Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth are the hosts for the other four games.

(Image: AP)