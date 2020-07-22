Ben Stokes Might Be Rested For The 3rd Test Against WI, Says Coach Chris Silverwood

England will "consider rotating" star all-rounder Ben Stokes even though his presence makes it a better team, said coach Chris Silverwood ahead of the third and final Test against the West Indies beginning on Friday.

Stokes' heroics at Manchester helped England stage a remarkable comeback in the three-match Test series as the hosts won the contest by 113 runs. He scored a stellar 176 in the first innings and stitched a 260-run fourth-wicket stand with opener Dom Sibley after they had lost three early wickets on Day 1 and then scored a quickfire half-century in the second innings as well (78*).

By the virtue of his knocks in both innings, the 29-year-old became the top-ranked all-rounder in the game's longest format and rose to the number three spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings as well.

'We are going to consider rotating him': Chris Silverwood

"We want him out there as much as we can; everyone can see how good he is," Silverwood said. "But you know what, we're going to consider rotating him. He's been at the center of the last couple of games and we've got to make sure he's okay. But if he is fit and healthy, he'll play," he added.

Silverwood said Stokes will have to "rein" him in during training as he is always looking push himself.

"He'll keep pushing himself, which is why he is as good as he is," said Silverwood."But from a training perspective, we try and rein him in where possible and keep him as fit as a fiddle because I know we're a better team with him out there... We've got to look after him the best we can." "Everyone wants to play all the time and I'd probably be more disappointed if they didn't. When you're leaving out world-class players, from my point of view it's a very good place for English cricket to be. It's never easy and you're always going to get pushback. But you try to be as honest as possible," Silverwood added. "I thought Bessy got better and better as the game went on. He found his rhythm and the last few overs he came to the forefront. All the options are on the table but Dom is the spinner that's in possession at the moment," he further added.

England had benched star pacer Stuart Broad in the first Test and then rested the likes of veteran James Anderson and Mark Wood in the previous contest.

Winner takes it all

After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate.

(Image Courtesy: AP)