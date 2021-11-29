Ben Stokes Reveals How A Simple Tablet Nearly 'cost' Him His Ashes Dream

Ben Stokes' return to England team before the Ashes series 2021 came as a major boost for Joe Root-led team as they look to take home the Ashes trophy currently being held by Australia. Talking about Ben Stokes injury the England all-rounder had to take the time from the sport to take care of his mental well being and also undergo surgery on his finger which he injured during the India leg of the IPL 2021. However in his column for Mirror Sport, Ben Stokes revealed the struggle he faced when the tablet became lodged in his windpipe.

Ben Stokes revealed his near-death experience before the Ashes series

In the column written for Daily Mirror, Ben Stokes wrote "It was actually down to a simple tablet that went down the wrong way, and got stuck in my windpipe causing me to choke horribly before the glands in my face went into overdrive to flush it out. Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end. We’ve all had those moments when something gets stuck in the throat, and usually, someone can help you out."

BEN STOKES COLUMN: A simple tablet nearly cost me my Ashes dream - I thought it might be the end! | @benstokes38 https://t.co/v2oj9FUhjh pic.twitter.com/NNOWLcZLU8 — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) November 28, 2021

He further wrote "But I was on my own in my room and I couldn’t breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve. It felt like my mouth was on fire. The team doctor came to see me straight away and she explained what had happened with the body reacting the way it did. I’m glad it did, even though I was a mess."

Ben Stokes Test career

Talking about Ben Stokes Test career, the all-rounder has represented the country in 71 Test matches scoring 4631 runs. With the ball, Ben Stokes managed to pick up 163 wickets from 116 innings.

Ashes 2021-22 schedule

The first Ashes 2021-22 Test is scheduled to get underway from December 8 at the 'Gabba' Brisbane. After the first Test, the second Australia vs England Ashes Test will be a Day-Night affair and will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).

Image: England Cricket / Twitter