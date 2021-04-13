Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of IPL 2021 After Sustaining Injury During Royals-PBKS Encounter

In a huge blow to the Rajasthan Royals, England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL 2021 after playing only one match for the franchise. The ace all-rounder is suspected to have broken his hand while attempting to dismiss Chris Gayle at the boundary line in the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings encounter. While the franchise has also confirmed the same, commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle has affirmed that the all-rounder might be out for the entire season. However, Stokes will stay back with Rajasthan squad throughout the tournament and support the team.

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL following a broken finger in last night's game. 😔



He will stay with the Royals and support the rest of the group in the upcoming matches. 💗#RoyalsFamily | @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/WVUIFmPLMJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 13, 2021

Hearing that Ben Stokes might be out of the #IPL with the injury he suffered while catching Chris Gayle. Will be a huge blow to #RR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2021

Pertinently, the Royals are without that their pace spearhead Jofra Archer who is under rehab at present. The lethal pacer is yet to comeback after having undergone a surgery last month. He has been cleared to resume light training and is expected to join the franchise in the latter stage of the tournament.

