'That Is Ridiculous': Watch Ben Stokes Stand In Disbelief After Striking An Effortless Six

Ben Stokes proved why he is the backbone of England's batting line-up as he rose to the occasion once again when it mattered the most during the ongoing second Test match between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The hosts need to win this match in order to stay alive in the three-match series. Ben took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners during his splendid knock but his effortless six was what had really stood out in his innings that had also surprised him as well.

'That is ridiculous'

The incident happened when the southpaw had already scored his 10th Test century. During the 115th over bowled by Alzarri Joseph, the pacer had bowled right on the line of middle and leg stump as Stokes just heaved his bat straight without putting in efforts while the ball made its way into the stands. After hitting the ball, the star middle-order batsman was seen standing in disbelief and was wondering how he had managed to pull off that one.

The video was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Will England settle the scores or will West Indies seal the series?

After they were outplayed by a spirited West Indian team at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, this is a must-win match for England to stay alive in the three-match Test series as the hosts look to settle scores at the Old Trafford. England will be pumped up by the return of their regular Test skipper Joe Root who had missed the previous match as he was on paternity leave. Meanwhile, star pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for this contest.

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed to be spot on as Roston Chase picked up two scalps while Alzarri Joseph contributed with one wicket as the hosts were reduced to 81/3 as even skipper Joe Root (23) could not make much of an impact. Opener Dom Sibley and middle-order batsman Ben Stokes then took matters in their own hands and ensured that the visitors had no reason to celebrate any further as they added 260 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Both notched up brilliant centuries as the hosts were eyeing a huge first-innings total.

Even though Sibley was dismissed for 120, Stokes still kept on going strong at 172 as England are 378/5 after 139 overs during the tea break on Day 2.

He could only add four more runs and was eventually dismissed for 176 during the third session of play on Day 2.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes For 'bailing England Out Of Tricky Position'