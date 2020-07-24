Ben Stokes Stunned As Kemar Roach Bowls A Peach To Dismiss Him; Watch

Ben Stokes was the star with the bat for England in the previous Test against West Indies where he had registered scores of 176 and a quickfire unbeaten 78 as the hosts staged a remarkable comeback to level the series 1-1. However, he could not make his bat do the talking in the third Test at the Old Trafford Manchester or it can rather be said that Stokes was done by a brilliant delivery from veteran pacer Kemar Roach.

A peach of a delivery gets rid off Stokes

The southpaw was looking to make an impact for the third straight time in three innings and had scored 20 runs off 43 deliveries that included a couple of boundaries and just when it appeared that he has got set, the middle-order batsman's stay in the middle came to an abrupt end as Roach bowled a peach of a delivery.

This happened on the final ball of the 35th over. Roach had bowled a length delivery outside off stump which came in brilliantly. Even though Stokes looked to defend that incoming delivery he just could not succeed as the ball sneaked between his bat and pad disturbed the timber. At the same time, the southpaw was also seen standing in disbelief as he just could not understand what had happened while the Windies players celebrated in delight.

What really stood out here was that Ben failed to judge a delivery that was bowled outside off as it went right through the gate by beating his defence. The video of this wonderful delivery was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle as well.

The star all-rounder will be looking to make amends in the second innings and also when he gets the ball in hand during the West Indian innings.

Winner takes it all

After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate.



READ: Last Match's Centurion Dom Sibley Dismissed In The Very First Over For Without Scoring