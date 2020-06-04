Ben Stokes Turns 29: Indian Fans Mention Virat Kohli In Birthday Wishes For All-rounder

England all-rounder Ben Stokes celebrated his 29th birthday on Thursday, June 4 amidst the coronavirus UK situation with fans taking to social media to wish the England cricketer. While extending their greetings on the Ben Stokes birthday occasion, many Indians brought up the name of the national cricket team captain Virat Kohli in their tweets. With fans taking Virat Kohli's name in their wishes, Ben Stokes took to Twitter and gave his reaction to the entire topic.

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly not😆)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2019

The all-rounder had a brilliant season for England last year, leading the team to victory in the third Ashes Test over Australia at Headingley and also making a massive contribution in the 2019 ICC World Cup final against New Zealand. Recently, the ICC honoured the cricketer with the 'Player of the Year' award. Ben Stokes also has a huge fan following in India due to his exploits with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals.

Ben Stokes birthday: Fans include Virat Kohli's name while wishing England all-rounder

The reason behind fans using Virat Kohli's name while sending Ben Stokes birthday messages is because the Team India skipper is known to use cuss words on the field which resembles the way the name 'Ben Stokes' is pronounced. The entire subject had become a huge joke on social media.

😂“I feel so proud when india takes a wicket because each time they take a wicket, Virat Kohli takes my name. You can find that out by reading his lips” - Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/0a9uoe2yKc — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 12, 2019

His heroic innings at headingley will be remembered as one of the greatest knocks in Ashes history!!! Happy birthday Ben Stokes 🥳🔥!!! Every time Virat Kohli takes his name to sledge opponents 😂😂@benstokes38 @imVkohli @englandcricket @ECB_cricket #benstokes #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qBZVZrPmIj — ⒹⒽⒺⒺⓇⒶⒿ 👑 (@_iamdheeraj) June 3, 2020

HBD Ben stokes- from Virat Kohli 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EIzdsoTQOe — Ansh (@Anshjai08003018) June 3, 2020

Happy Birthday #BenStokes Looking forward to how Virat Kohli wishes him on his birthday ! pic.twitter.com/BKnQGd4yiH — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) June 3, 2020

Just before his birthday, Ben Stokes slammed Virat Kohli for his complaints about the size of the boundary in the post-match ceremony following India's loss to England in the 2019 World Cup. During the presentation ceremony, Virat Kohli complained that one side of the ground had a 59-metre boundary. Stokes said that it was weird for him to hear Kohli “whingeing” about the size of the boundaries and admitted that he had never heard such a “bizarre” complaint before.

Ben Stokes' chances to play IPL takes backseat

Ben Stokes has been part of the Rajasthan Royals side since the 2018 season when the IPL franchise made him the costliest player that season. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 trading window, Ben Stokes was retained by Rajasthan Royals for ₹12.5 crore for the upcoming season. However, due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the UK as well as in India, cricket activities have come to standstill with the BCCI also deciding to postpone the start of the IPL 2020.

