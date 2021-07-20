Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Named In Probables' List For Upcoming Domestic Season

Manoj Tiwary, the Minister of State for Sports in the recently-formed West Bengal government, has been named in the list of players who will attend a fitness camp for the upcoming domestic season. Tiwary, who last played for the Senior Bengal Team in 2020, has been named in the list of probables for the upcoming domestic season. Tiwary was part of the Bengal team that locked horns against Saurashtra in the final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 edition. Tiwary was ruled out of the Ranji Trophy 2020-21 season due to an untimely injury. The BCCI had to later cancel the premier domestic tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tiwary has now been named in the 39-member probables' list and may play a few games for Bengal in the upcoming season. After winning the assembly election earlier this year, the 35-year-old had said he may play a few more games for Bengal depending on his fitness level. The former India international player had fought the election on the ticket of All India Trinamool Congress and won the Shibpur Vidhan Sabha constituency against BJP's Rathindranath Chakraborty.

Tiwary's cricketing career

Tiwary had made his debut for the Bengal team in the 2005-06 domestic season and has since played 119 first-class games for the state. Tiwary has made 8,752 runs for Bengal in the longest format at an impressive average of 51.78, including 27 centuries and 35 half-centuries. The cricketer-turned-politician has also played in the IPL for four different franchises, including the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (2008-2009), Kolkata Knight Riders (2010-2013), Rising Pune Supergiants (2017), and Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab (2018). Tiwary played for Team India between 2008-2015

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had earlier announced that Arun Lal would continue to be the Chief Coach of the Senior Bengal Team for the 2021-2022 season. Meanwhile, the contract of former India cricketer VVS Laxman as the Batting Consultant has been extended till March 2022. "On behalf of the Association, I wish the Former Cricketers who have been given newer responsibilities all the best and am confident that they would be able to use their wealth of experience to help Bengal Cricket earn laurels in the forthcoming domestic season," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

Image: PTI

