Monty Panesar Calls James Anderson 'best Fast Bowler Ever' As He Registers 600 Test Scalps

Monty Panesar has termed James Anderson as 'Best fast bowler ever' after he successfully registered his 600th Test scalp on Day 5 of the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton.

'Best fast bowler ever': James Anderson

"James Anderson has been brilliant. He has stayed injury-free and has always been hungry to take wickets. With this attitude he is the best fast bowler ever now," Panesar said during SportsTiger's show Cricket Talks. "England team would be thinking now how long they can keep him playing. He has a brilliant record in English conditions and he is averaging around just 21 since the age of 36," he added.

Anderson joins the elite club

James Anderson is the only pacer to pick up 600 wickets in international cricket i.e. including Tests and One Day Internationals. Jimmy now becomes the fourth-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), and, Anil Kumble (619) respectively. While Muralitharan was an off-spinner, his counterparts Warne and Kumble were leggies.

The Moment of Glory

The veteran Test specialist achieved this feat by getting rid of Pakistani Test skipper Azhar Ali on Day 5. It happened in the 62nd over of Pak's second innings.

On the second delivery, Anderson bowled one around off stump as the batsman was completely taken by surprise and was carried away by the extra bounce and before he could react, it was too late as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of Ali's opposite number Joe Root who took a regulation catch at the first slip.

There was a lot of delight in the English team and Jimmy was seen waving his arms to the empty stadium after having reached the milestone.

