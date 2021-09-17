'Best Intel? The One That Found Osama?': Netizens Pan Pakistan's Criticism Of New Zealand

With the first ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand called off due to 'security concerns,' several netizens took to social media to mock Pakistan's security. Most of the reactions were in response to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB's) statement, where they not only defended the country's security but also made a significant grammatical error that was caught out by fans. As per the statement, Pakistan PM Imran Khan spoke to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, giving her 'fool proof' of Pakistan's security.

PCB's statement read, "

"Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team. The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here. PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal."

Netizens react to PCB's 'fool proof' statement

Netizens were quick to point out PCB's grammatical error as they stated that 'PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. Several fans pointed out this hilarious error, stating that PCB made 'fool proof security arrangements' instead of 'foolproof.'

This is called lumber one agency who made a "Fool proof" not foolproof security arrangements pic.twitter.com/Qa3zerottk — Koustuv 🇮🇳 (@srdmk01) September 17, 2021

Because of your fool proof security they has cancelled tour 🤭🤣#PAKvNZ https://t.co/n1GHiUFYAX — #WearMask😷 (@Abhi_crick) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, other fans mocked Pakistan's 'foolproof security.'

New Zealand to Pakistan:

.

.

.

.#PakvsNz Fool Proof Security Kiwis pic.twitter.com/ITzKyDtztE — Adit Jain (@thenameisadit) September 17, 2021

Netizens slam Pakistan's intelligence; cite Osama Bin Laden going unnoticed

One fan took to Twitter stating that Pakistan 'must be joking,' when they say they have the best 'intelligence systems.' This is because they 'didn't know Osama Bin Laden was hiding in their own backyard.'

These guys must be joking.. one of the best intelligence systems😂😂Pakis didn’t know Osama Bin Laden was hiding in their own backyard till he was ambushed by the Americans. Best intelligence a real joke! https://t.co/g9HiLo3Plh — Nirmala Shankar🇮🇳 (@makkolam) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan mocked Pakistan's security by sarcastically stating that if Pakistan is safe for the world's biggest terrorists, then he does not understand why 'Kiwis are saying that 'Pakistan is not safe.'