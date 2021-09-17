Last Updated:

'Best Intel? The One That Found Osama?': Netizens Pan Pakistan's Criticism Of New Zealand

With the first ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand called off due to 'security concerns,' several netizens took to social media to mock Pakistan's security.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan's security

Image: Twitter@PCB


With the first ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand called off due to 'security concerns,' several netizens took to social media to mock Pakistan's security. Most of the reactions were in response to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB's) statement, where they not only defended the country's security but also made a significant grammatical error that was caught out by fans. As per the statement, Pakistan PM Imran Khan spoke to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, giving her 'fool proof' of Pakistan's security.

PCB's statement read, "

"Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams.

We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here.

PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal."

Netizens react to PCB's 'fool proof' statement

Netizens were quick to point out PCB's grammatical error as they stated that 'PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. Several fans pointed out this hilarious error, stating that PCB made 'fool proof security arrangements' instead of 'foolproof.'

READ | PCB boss Ramiz Raja slams New Zealand scrapping Pak tour; netizens say 'play with Taliban'

Meanwhile, other fans mocked Pakistan's 'foolproof security.'

Netizens slam Pakistan's intelligence; cite Osama Bin Laden going unnoticed

One fan took to Twitter stating that Pakistan 'must be joking,' when they say they have the best 'intelligence systems.' This is because they 'didn't know Osama Bin Laden was hiding in their own backyard.'

Meanwhile, another fan mocked Pakistan's security by sarcastically stating that if Pakistan is safe for the world's biggest terrorists, then he does not understand why 'Kiwis are saying that 'Pakistan is not safe.'

 

READ | Mohammad Amir levels shocking allegations against PCB days after Ramiz Raja takes charge
READ | New Zealand tour of Pakistan abandoned as visitors face 'security threat' before 1st ODI
READ | New Zealand turned down Pakistan tour despite PM Imran Khan pleading with Jacinda Ardern
Tags: Pak vs NZ, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan security
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND