Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Wife Welcome Firstborn Daughter; Pacer To Arrive In Meerut On Thursday

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar became a father for the first time after his wife Nupur gave birth to a baby girl on November 24. The 31-year old will arrive at hometown Meerut on Thursday after playing his part in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The news was confirmed to the media by the treasurer of the Meerut District Cricket Association (MDCA) Rakesh Goyal.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur welcomed their first child on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Delhi. With the Indian pacer competing in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand, he was reportedly not present at the hospital during the time of birth. Bhuvneshwar and Nupur tied the knot on November 23, 2017, in a ceremony conducted in Meerut. Hence, the pleasant news of the birth of their daughter comes just a day after their fourth wedding anniversary.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stats

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has endured a very difficult year on a personal level ever since his father passed away in May. However, when it comes to delivering for Team India, the 31-year old fast bowler took three wickets in just three games in the recently concluded three-match India vs New Zealand T20I series. The Men in Blue, under the new leadership of head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, whitewashed the Blackcaps 3-0.

However, the same cannot be said for Bhuvneshwar's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He featured in just one game for Team India against Pakistan on the opening day of the tournament, when he failed to pick up a wicket and conceded 25 runs in three overs. He was not named in any of the games in the rest of the tournament. While the 31-year old is not included in the Indian Test team that is set to take on New Zealand, he is expected to return in the limited over series of the South African tour.