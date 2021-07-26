Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals Why He Is 'angry' With Teammate Yuzvendra Chahal; Watch

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday made his debut on the famous 'Chahal TV' show that is hosted by none other than Yuzvendra Chahal. Kumar, while making an appearance on the show after the first T20I against Sri Lanka, jokingly said he was "angry" with Chahal because he never called him on the show before despite him giving hints about wanting to come on Chahal TV. Kumar was responding to a question from Chahal, who had inquired as to why he took so long to appear on the show.

"First and foremost, I am angry with Chahal because I am not returning here, this is my first appearance on the show. I tried several times, even signalled him inside the dressing room, but he never invited me on his TV show," Kumar quipped during his chat with Chahal post 1st T20I win against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I

Kumar shone with the ball for India as he picked a total of four wickets to help his side demolish the Sri Lankan batting line-up. Kumar's four-wicket-haul earned him the player of the match award. Chasing 165, Sri Lanka was looking good to finish the game at one stage, however, the Indians kept taking wickets in regular intervals to put the pressure back on the batting side. Deepak Chahar carried his form from the last game and picked two wickets in the same over, including batsman Charith Asalanka, who had scored 44 off 26 balls and was looking in good touch.

The remaining bowlers picked one wicket each with Yuzvendra Chahal boasting the best economy rate amongst the bowling lot. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav provided India a solid start after Prithvi Shaw got out for a duck. While Dhawan scored 46 off 36 balls, Yadav hit his second T20I fifty off 34 balls. In the end, India won the match by 38 runs with 9 balls to spare.

