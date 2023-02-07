Big Blow To Australia! Steve Smith Confirms Star Player Is Unlikely To Play In 1st Test

Australian batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday addressed a press conference ahead of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Speaking to reporters, Smith confirmed that all-rounder Cameron Green will most likely be out of the first Test in Nagpur. Green has reportedly not recovered from the injury he suffered during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in December.

"Without Cameron Green bowling, it will be difficult to play three spinners for us, but selectors will decide the best possible XI. He hasn't faced even the fast bowlers so he's very unlikely to play the 1st Test," Smith said at the pre-series press conference in Nagpur.

Green sustained an injury on his index finger and thus required surgery. He has not bowled regularly since then and it is unlikely that Australia will play him as a pure batsman. Either Peter Handscomb or Matt Renshaw might get a nod to play in the first Test match on February 9. Earlier, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had said that Green might have an "outside chance" of making it to the playing Xi for the opening Test.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for the Test series against India: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: BCCI