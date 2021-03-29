Bihar Cricket Association Runs Over BCCI Diktat, Holds 'unsanctioned' T20 League

Heading towards another controversy, the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) is likely to face tough sanctions from the BCCI for proceeding with the Bihar Cricket League, despite an order from the central authority against the T20 tournament. In a strong-worded letter, the BCCI has directed the Bihar board to refrain from conducting the unsanctioned BCL, which was nevertheless held from March 20-26 in Patna amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The top cricket body in India had sternly mentioned in its letter that the T20 league has not been approved and thereby must be stopped - a diktat which was eventually defied.

The T20 tournament, organized by the BCA, was held in Patna with five franchises competing in the league. Angika Avengers, Bhagalpur Bulls, Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators and Patna Pilots were the teams participating in the 'unsanctioned' inaugural edition of the tournament. Darbhanga Diamonds emerged as champions in the final played at the Urja Stadium.

“We have reviewed your responses to our queries, and upon careful consideration, BCCI has decided to not accord its approval to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) for conducting its T20 domestic league cricket tournament (i.e. BCL), as it does not fulfil/comply the directives of the advisory and guidelines issued by the BCCI,” the BCCI had written to the state board, as per news agency PTI. READ | BCCI removes soft signals in IPL 2021, third Umpire can overrule no-ball decision: Report

In its letter, BCCI's acting CEO Hemnag Amin had also communicated that the state should cancel the BCL or face sanctions in line with the board's constitution. “In the event, BCA does not cancel the ongoing T20 tournament (i.e., BCL), the tournament will be deemed to be an ‘Unapproved Tournament’ as per BCCI’s Rules and Regulations and BCA will be liable for sanctions, as per BCCI’s Rules and Regulations,” the letter had said.

Action might include suspension of officials

In wake of the unusual betting practices and cases of dubious ownership coming to the fore, the BCCI adopted the Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) recommendation of capping the state-run T20 leagues. The BCCI is also peeved that BCA officials perceived the board’s silence as a mark of approval and went ahead with the tournament. The controversial state body has violated a number of rules laid down in the BCCI constitution, by proceeding with the T20 tournament. Apart from the board, the players also ran over Article 31 of BCCI constitution, which states that no Player, Umpire, Scorer, Official or other person associated with the BCCI shall participate in any unapproved tournament.

Players and officials of the board might now face tough sanctions including sacking. According to the BCCI's rules, 'The apex council shall take appropriate action including suspension and stoppage of financial benefits and any other action against individuals / Members contravening the above.”