BLB Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Bay Leaf Blasters will take on Clove Challengers in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, June 2. Here is our BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction, BLB vs CC Dream11 team, BLB vs CC best team and BLB vs CC player record.

BLB vs CC match preview

Bay Leaf Blasters are currently at the bottom of the points table after losing both the matches in the tournament. They lost their first match to Ginger Generals by 16 runs, while in the second match they lost to Cinnamon Pacers by 7 wickets. This is a very crucial match for the team as a win will get their season back on track. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, have one win and one loss in the tournament so far and will look to register their second win and move up the points table.

BLB vs CC weather report

The condition looks partly sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 33 km/h with temperatures hovering around 301 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction a tough one.

BLB vs CC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

BLB vs CC player record

Bay Leaf Blasters will be looking forward to Denis Smith and Leon Chichester doing well for the team in the tournament. The team will want them to perform really well in the upcoming match as well. Clove Challengers on the other hand will want Darron Nedd and Jamie Buddy to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

BLB vs CC Dream11 team

BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction

As per our BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction, CC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLB vs CC player record and as a result, the BLB vs CC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs CC Dream11 team and BLB vs CC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

