BLB Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Spice Isle T10 2021 Preview

The Bay Leaf Blasters will take on the Clove Challengers in the 24th match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on June 7, 2021. Here is our BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021: BLB vs CC preview

With the group stage of the Spice Isle T10 nearing its end, the Bay Leaf Blasters and the Clove Challengers look to make their way into the top four with a win on Monday. Having managed just two wins in seven matches, the Bay Leaf Blasters find themselves at the bottom of the table with five points. A win with a could take them to 4th place. Meanwhile, the Clove Challengers have won three out of their seven matches and find themselves in 4th place with seven points. The BLB vs CC scorecard and live stream will be available on Fancode for Indian audiences.

BLB vs CC: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one this season. With an average first innings score of around 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect the majority of the batting work to fall to the BLB vs CC opener. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 63% humidity and 25% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BLB vs CC Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BLB: Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

CC: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Keone George, Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan.

BLB vs CC best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd

Vice-Captain – Devon Smith, Denis Smith

Denroy Charles and Devon Smith will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Denis Smith, Teddy Bishop

Batsmen – Devon Smith, Josh Noel, Cyprian Forsyth

All-Rounders – Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Larry Edward

Bowlers – Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette, Jeron Noel

BLB vs CC Dream11 Prediction

According to our BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction, the Clove Challengers are likely to edge past the Blasters and win this match.

Note: The BLB vs CC player record and as a result, the BLB vs CC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLB vs CC Dream11 team and BLB vs CC prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Grenada Cricket Instagram