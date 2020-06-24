BLS Vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info

This St Lucia T10 Blast match will be played between Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) and Central Castries (CCMH). The BLS vs CCMH live match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Their St Lucia T10 Blast league 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 24 and will start at 10:00 PM IST. Both teams will look to start their 2019-20 campaign with a win. Here is our BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team and BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the BLS vs CCMH Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC vs WICC live streaming, pitch and weather report, match preview

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction

Also Read | St Lucia T10 Blast CCP vs SSCS live streaming, pitch and weather report

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction - Babonneau Leatherbacks squad

Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig.

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction - Central Castries Mindhood squad

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

Also Read | SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 St Gallen League live game info

BLS vs CCMH top picks and match schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Time - 10:00 PM IST

Venue - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Also Read | ECS T10 St Gallen ECC vs SKK live streaming, pitch and weather report

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction: BLS vs CCMH Dream11 team

Here is the BLS vs CCMH Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Q Henry

All-rounders – Z Antoine, A Joseph, S Abraham (VC), T Sookwa

Batsmen – C Thomas, K Lesporis (C), A Auguste

Bowlers – E Devon, R Joseph, J Mauricette

BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction

Babonneau Leatherbacks start as favourites against Central Castries Mindhood in the St Lucia T10 Blast on Wednesday.

Please note that the above BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, BLS vs CCMH Dream11 team and BLS vs CCMH Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BLS vs CCMH Dream11 team and BLS vs CCMH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | ECS T10 St Gallen ZNCC vs OLCC live streaming, pitch and weather report, match preview

Image courtesy: icccricket.com