IPL 2020 Live Updates: Powerhouse Clash Ahead As Bangalore & Delhi Eye The Top Spot

According to the Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report, the Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the eight matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on five occasions while two games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue has won only once during Sunday night's game between Chennai and Punjab.

The pitch got better in the second half of the game after initially being a two-paced wicket. Bowling slow will be the key for bowlers to succeed on this surface. As per the Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report, the average first innings score at this venue in this tournament has been 177. Adding to that, seeing Bangalore's ability to defend totals this season, it is possible that the team winning the toss could bat first on this surface.