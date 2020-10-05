IPL 2020 Live Updates: Powerhouse Clash Ahead As Bangalore & Delhi Eye The Top Spot

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
According to the Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report, the Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the eight matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on five occasions while two games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue has won only once during Sunday night's game between Chennai and Punjab.
The pitch got better in the second half of the game after initially being a two-paced wicket. Bowling slow will be the key for bowlers to succeed on this surface. As per the Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report, the average first innings score at this venue in this tournament has been 177. Adding to that, seeing Bangalore's ability to defend totals this season, it is possible that the team winning the toss could bat first on this surface.
The weather during the tournament this year has been extremely hot and the Bangalore vs Delhi game will be no exception. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Bangalore vs Delhi weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 PM IST).
Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 40 and 48%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Bangalore vs Delhi live contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
According to the Bangalore vs Delhi head to head record, both teams have faced each other on 23 instances. It is Virat Kohli's men who edge out Delhi, 14-8 in the Bangalore vs Delhi head to head record. One game between the two sides was abandoned due to rain in the 2015 season in Bengaluru.
During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games where Delhi emerged victorious on both occasions. They first won the away game by four wickets and also triumphed in the reverse fixture by 16 runs. Bangalore's average score against Delhi is 154 while Delhi's is slightly better with 161.
Delhi and Bangalore are placed at the second and third place respectively in the Dream11 IPL points table with three wins and a solitary loss. Both the teams have a golden opportunity to win this clash and go at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table. Bangalore and Delhi squads are packed with some prominent players in the shortest format of the game, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards. As Bangalore gear up to take on Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Bangalore vs Delhi head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
VVS Laxman's 73* help India beat Australia by 1 wicket in Mohali on Oct 5, 2010: Watch
10 mins ago
IPL 2020: 'De Kock never stopped believing in his ability,' says fielding coach Pamment
10 mins ago
Gautam Gambhir helps build sports complex of international standards in East Delhi
42 mins ago
BCCI invested more than ₹1 crore to get Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti back to cricket?
46 mins ago
Sachin Tendulkar became 1st Indian batsman to score 50,000 runs in cricket OTD in 2013
59 mins ago
Virat Kohli 10 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve big Dream11 IPL milestone
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points