Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad To Field First After Skipper David Warner Wins The Toss

Both the former champions will be hoping to make amends by winning their remaining games in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as the tournament moves towards the business end

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Both the former champions will be hoping to make amends by winning their remaining games in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as the tournament moves towards the business end
pointer
19:11 IST, October 22nd 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for this all-important contest

 

pointer
19:03 IST, October 22nd 2020
Hyderabad to field first after skipper David Warner wins the toss

The coin lands in Hyderabad skipper David Warner's favor and he has elected to bowl first

pointer
18:54 IST, October 22nd 2020
After going down to Kolkata in a thrilling Super Over on Sunday, the Orange Army are eager to make up for it as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive

 

pointer
18:45 IST, October 22nd 2020
The Rajasthan players are off to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium where David Warner's brigade awaits them

 

pointer
18:42 IST, October 22nd 2020
With a couple of crucial points at stake, both teams sweat it out in order to bring their campaign back on track

 

pointer
18:38 IST, October 22nd 2020
Will star pacer Sandeep Sharma feature in the Playing XI for the all-important clash against Rajasthan?

 

pointer
18:27 IST, October 22nd 2020
Which of the two teams will end up adding those two vital points in their tally?

 

pointer
18:24 IST, October 22nd 2020
Star leggie Rashid Khan will be looking forward to spin a web around the Rajasthan batsmen

 

pointer
18:22 IST, October 22nd 2020
Hyderabad skipper David Warner would be hoping to lead his team from the front by laying a solid foundation with the bat

 

pointer
18:19 IST, October 22nd 2020
Will the 2008 winners do the double over the Orange Army or is there a twist in the tale tonight?

 

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada lauds his Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer for 'leading from the front'

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Leggie Rahul Chahar reveals why he seeks Zaheer Khan's advice for bowling

1 hour ago

Dream11 IPL: Punjab's celebration for three wins in a row ft. Chris Gayle; watch video

2 hours ago

IPL 2020: Mohammad Siraj decodes setting up Nitish Rana before dismissing him cheaply

2 hours ago

Geoffrey Boycott makes 'sexist' claim on 80th birthday, gets slammed by Isa Guha

2 hours ago

IPL 2020: Imran Tahir terms Faf du Plessis carrying drinks for Chennai as 'quite painful'

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS