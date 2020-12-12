Brad Hogg Gets A Savage Reply From Wasim Jaffer For Schooling India's Top-order Batsmen

Wasim Jaffer brutally trolled Brad Hogg on social media after the former spinner had criticised India's top-order on social media. Jaffer has given a reality check to Australia in his tweet ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series that gets underway on December 17.

'Australia need to know...': Wasim Jaffer

It so happened that Hogg had mocked India's top-order batsmen after they had failed to make much of an impact during their warm-up game against Australia A (With Hanuma Vihari being the only frontline batsman to get into double figures i.e. 15).

After watching the Indian top-order struggle at the SCG, the veteran left-arm spinner mentioned that they need to know where their off stump is and learn to leave the ball off a good length instead of chasing the ball moving away outside the off stump.

Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump. #HoggysTips #AUSAvIND — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 12, 2020

As soon as the former Indian Test opener had gone through the tweet, he came forward and reminded the two-time World Cup winner that the top-ranked Test side need to know who their top-order is.

Australia need to know who their top order is 😏 #AusvInd https://t.co/tRlrGdoqEi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 12, 2020

Heading into next Thursday's pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval, the Aussies are in a spot of bother as two of their openers will be missing the contest due to injury concerns. David Warner had sustained a groin injury during the third ODI against India whereas Will Pucovski, who was all set to make his debut has been ruled out due to concussion after being hit on the helmet by the young speedster Kartik Tyagi during a practice match on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether Joe Burns and veteran batsman Shaun Marsh will be roped in as the openers for the upcoming Test match.

READ: Explosive Pant, Composed Vihari And Stylish Gill Stake Claim As India Dominate

India in the driver's seat

Coming back to the contest, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss in the three-day warm-up game and decided to bat first. Neither of the Indian batsmen including Rahane could apply themselves on the SCG wicket as the wickets column was needlessly bloated away. Only youngsters Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) managed to make some impact. At 123/9, Bumrah (55*) and number 11 batsman Mohammed Siraj (22) added 71 runs for the final-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed.

The star quickie was the only half-centurion for India as they were bundled out for 194. Bumrah's fifty proved how ample the score was as Australia A were bowled out for just 108. The Indians have now taken a mammoth 472-run lead riding on centuries from Hanuma Vihari (104*) and Rishabh Pant (103) as the scorecard read 386/4 at stumps on Day 2.

READ: Ross Taylor Dropped From NZ Squad For Home T20I Series Against Pakistan

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.