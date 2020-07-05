Brad Hogg Confident Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Batting Records

Brad Hogg believes that Virat Kohli has the potential to break his role-model and predecessor Sachin Tendulkar's batting records. Sachin has 100 international centuries to his name while Virat has registered 70 international tons so far. At the same time, the Indian skipper has also scored 43 ODI hundreds and is just seven tons away from breaking the Master Blaster's record of 49 One Day International hundreds.

'Of course, he can': Brad Hogg

It so happened that while Hogg was interacting with his fans on his official Youtube channel, a fan asked him whether Kohli has the ability to break the Little Master's batting records to which the left-arm spinner replied by saying that of course, he can because fitness levels today are a lot better when Sachin Tendulkar started and on top of that today's players also get a lot of help with quality fitness trainers and at the same time, also have a lot of physios and doctors on board and therefore if the players have any niggle, they (the team doctors and physios) can get on top of it straight away.

The two-time World Cup winner then mentioned that is the reason why the players miss fewer games. Justifying further, the veteran spinner added that since there is a lot more cricket being played these days, the Indian captain can break the batting maestro's record.

Sachin & Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have made the nation proud and won many laurels by making their bat do the talking. Tendulkar made his debut at the international level as a teenager back in 1989. Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date. The Little Master also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to an U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs, and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format. The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. He had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

Both Tendulkar and Kohli were a part of the Indian squad that had emerged triumphant at the 2011 World Cup where the Men In Blue won their second world title after a long wait of 28 years. Kohli and then team-mate Suresh Raina were seen carrying the cricket legend on their shoulders while taking a victory lap.

