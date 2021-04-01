Brad Hogg Names Bowler Who Will Excel For CSK After Hazlewood Withdraws His Name From IPL

Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood withdrawing his name ahead of IPL 2021 has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The cricket experts are slamming the cricketers for pulling out their names when the IPL 2021 so near, on the other hand, netizens are giving Hazlewood's step to pull back a funny angle. Respecting the decision of the cricketers to stay away from the bio-bubble fatigue, former cricketer Aakash Chopra and commentator-cum-cricket expert Harsha Bhogle questioned the timing they are pulling out their names.

Now, former Australian chinaman spinner Brad Hogg has come in rescue of Hazlewood and said that one player does not make an entire team. Brad Hogg also named South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will be filling the void created after the Australian fast bowler's decision.

Lungi Ngidi to miss the first game of CSK

It is to be noted that Lungi Ngidi will not be available for the CSK in the opening game. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has also confirmed the development that Ngidi will join the MS Dhoni-led squad only after April 5. Vishwanathan said that the South African quick will undergo ‘quarantine once he arrives.’ Ngidi is part of South Africa’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Hazlewood's decision comes after Cricket Australia reported that he has been in bio-bubble for a long time – from July last year to be precise – since international cricket resumed after a gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In his statement to Cricket Australia, Josh Hazlewood said, "It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months."

Josh Hazlewood is the third Australian cricketer after Josh Philippe (RCB) and Mitchell Marsh (SRH) to have pulled out of IPL 2021, which begins on April 9. The Sunrisers Hyderabad signed English opener Jason Roy as Marsh's replacement. Jason Roy was in sublime form against India in the recently concluded series. Sunrisers Hyderabad revealed that Marsh has pulled out his name from the T20 tournament due to personal reasons.

Even Aussie spinner Adam Zampa will be arriving for the IPL 2021 late. Zampa will miss the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he is getting married, the team's director of cricket Mike Hesson said on Wednesday. Australian wicket-keeper Josh Philippe who was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year following his impressive performance in the Big Bash League had pulled out his name in March. The Royal Challengers Bangalore then signed New Zealand's Finn Allen as his replacement.

(Image Credits: brad_hogg/Instagram/AP)