'Will Become IPL 2020 Man Of The Tournament': Brad Hogg Exudes Confidence In Hardik Pandya

Brad Hogg is confident that Hardik Pandya will become the Player of the Tournament in IPL 2020. Pandya has been a vital member of the Mumbai Indians squad in the last few years as MI have won a record of four IPL titles. Hardik has made it matter for the Mumbai franchise time and time again with his exceptional all-round performances- with the ball in hand, good fielding, and making stellar contributions in the middle-order.

'He will become Man of the tournament': Bradd Hogg

“Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year. The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs – Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga,” said Hogg while interacting on his Youtube page Hogg’s Vlog. “Also, the allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE,” the two-time World Cup winner added.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2020

The star all-rounder had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and had won their record fourth IPL title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are not only aiming to retain their title but are also eyeing their fifth IPL trophy.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8 and the complete fixtures of the tournaments will be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) next week.

