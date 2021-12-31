Brett Lee Cleans Bowls His Son With Toe Crushing Yorker During Front Yard Cricket; Watch

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee during his playing days was well known for his express pace as well as the toe crushing yorkers. Though the pacer retired from the sport a long time back the memories of his bowling action and toe crushing yorkers are still remembered by fans to date. Shane Lee brother of Brett Lee on Thursday shared a video of Brett Lee playing front yard cricket with son Preston Lee.

Brett Lee yorker to son Preston Lee

In the video, Brett Lee is seen playing front yard cricket alongside his family, with his son Preston batting. The former Australia cricketer bowls a quick yorker that knocks over the middle stump behind his son. Lee then celebrates the wicket in his signature style as his son playfully throws the bat away with a smile on his face. The video reminded of Brett Lee doing it to other batsmen as well while playing for Australia. The pacer also commented on the video posted by his brother in which he wrote' Oh yeh !!!!!

Pack your bags Presto.'

Brett Lee career

Brett Lee while playing the Australia Cricket team in the longest format picked up 310 wickets in 76-Test matches. He is also tied with Glenn McGrath for the most ODI wickets taken by an Australian (380). Back in 2000, Lee was awarded the Donald Bradman Young Player of the Year Award at the Allan Border medal award ceremony. In 2008 Brett Lee took home the Test Player of the Year title. In the Allan Border Medal count, Lee finished with 125 votes, while Hayden got 107 and Ricky Ponting got 64 votes.

By winning the Allan Border medal in 2008, Brett Lee became the first bowler since Glenn McGrath to claim the major award. Lee won the award despite missing the entire World Cup with an ankle injury. In the same year, he was able to find a place in the ICC Test Team of the year as well as the ODI team of the year. Brett Lee will be part of Fox Cricket’s commentary team for the fourth Ashes Test, which will get underway on Wednesday, January 5 at the SCG.

Image: imatlunchwithlee/ Instagram