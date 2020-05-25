Brett Lee Confident Australian Players Will Not Hesitate To Travel If IPL 2020 Takes Place

There is a lot of speculation going on about the commencement of the IPL 2020. There have also been talks about the participation of the foreign players in this edition of the IPL. However, former Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that the Australian players are ‘super-keen’ on getting back to India and play in the IPL even if that means quarantining for a 14-day period before and after the tournament.

Australian players 'super-keen' to play in the IPL 2020: Brett Lee

The IPL 2020 was slated to start from March 29 but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the Indian government, the marquee event was postponed to April 15. However, with no improvement in the devastating situation in the country, the IPL 2020 was called off indefinitely.

There have been several reports stating that IPL 2020 will be played in the September-November window. During an interaction with Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Brett Lee said that he and all the Australian players will be keen to move to India and play in ‘one of the best tournaments in the world’. Brett Lee added that once the safety measures are in place, Australian players would love the opportunity to go and play in the IPL 2020 because it is one of the best tournaments.

Brett Lee also said that he loved playing in the IPL and added that he loves commentating in the IPL. Brett Lee went on to say that even if the Australian players have to quarantine for 14 days to play in the IPL 2020, they are absolutely ready for it. Brett Lee's comments clearly contradict the suggestions by former Australian captains Allan Border and Ian Chappell, who have expressed their reservations in the IPL 2020 taking precedence over the T20 World Cup.

Recently, there have also been reports that the T20 World Cup might get cancelled in order to make way for the 13th edition of the IPL. Not long ago, Allan Border who had termed the move as a ‘money-grab’, asked the member boards to not allow their players to participate in the IPL. Ian Chappell had also asked Cricket Australia to not allow the centrally contracted players from taking part in the cash-rich league.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI