Brett Lee Gives Straightforward Take On Arshdeep Singh's No Balls; 'Completely Lost It..'

Arshdeep Singh of India went on to set the unfortunate record of bowling the most no-balls against Sri Lanka. Arshdeep Singh faced a lot of criticism after India vs Sri Lanka's 2nd T20I match and also got trolled. Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has now come forward and given some tips to Arshdeep.

'Arshdeep Singh completely lost it in that T20 game'

Commenting on Arshdeep's performance, Lee said on his YouTube channel, “I saw India’s Arshdeep Singh completely lose it in that T20 game against Sri Lanka only a few days ago. He bowled no ball after no ball after no ball. In fact, 5 no balls in that game. It would be a hard pill to swallow for him. He only bowled two overs conceding 37 runs. He was returning to the eleven after being sidelined because of an injury. He overstepped three times in a row in his second over now I know that’s not a hat trick a bowler wants to celebrate against his name.”

“Now I think sometimes when you come back after an injury, a bowler can lose rhythm trying too hard and can run in too quickly. They lose their shape and momentum as they stride the overstep the mark. It’s tough because you want to achieve that dream of taking wickets and also keep the captain happy,” Lee added.

'My advice to him would be....': Brett Lee

“One thing, I do know about Arshdeep, yes he went through a tough time he has the goods to back it up. If I was him my advice to him would- go back to training, delete it, find out what he did wrong and learn from that mistake and the next time you are under pressure go back to your training and back yourself 100 percent.”

Speaking about Arshdeep's mindset, “No ball is a bowler’s worst enemy. Nothing costs a bowler more mental agony and embarrassment than a no-ball because you not only have to bowl an extra delivery, but the next ball you give the batsman the license to the batter to do whatever he/she wants goddam free-hit. It’s a dagger through the bowler’s heart. Rhythm is a funny thing.”

It will be great to see how well Arshdeep takes the Australian legends' advice.