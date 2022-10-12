Brett Lee Says India 'missed A Trick' By Excluding Indian Player From T20 World Cup Squad

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has criticised the Indian Cricket Team selectors and management for not picking young pace-bowling sensation Umran Malik in the T20 World Cup squad. Lee said India missed the trick by not taking Umran to Australia, where the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played. The 2003 World Cup-winning player cited Umran's express pace as the only reason why he feels the Jammu & Kashmir pacer should have been added to the squad.

Brett Lee not happy with Umran Malik's exclusion

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph!" Lee was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Umran made his international debut earlier this year courtesy of his performance in IPL 2022, where he played 14 matches and picked 22 wickets for his franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Umran was the fastest Indian bowler in the IPL this year and was also the quickest overall for a long time until Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans broke his record in the tournament's final game.

Brett Lee on Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Meanwhile, Lee also talked about Jasprit Bumrah's injury and how it's a huge blow to India's chances at the World Cup. Lee called India a wonderful team but said that it becomes strong only when players like Bumrah are in the squad. Lee noted that Bumrah's absence could put pressure on players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury, it's a huge blow to India's chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can't do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is the side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," Lee said.

The BCCI is yet to announce a replacement for Bumrah, who sustained a back injury ahead of the first T20I between India and South Africa late last month. Deepak Chahar was earlier reported as a potential replacement for Bumrah but he too now is under doubt due to injury concerns. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are currently the favourites to replace Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: IPL/Twitter/BCCI