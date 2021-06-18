Brett Lee Wins Over Netizens Again By Making Shane Watson's 40th Birthday Special

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Shane Watson had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2020 while playing his last match in the IPL 2020 season with the Chennai Super Kings. Shane Watson’s 40th birthday was celebrated in a special way by his former Australian teammate Brett Lee which left the netizens impressed.

Brett Lee celebrates Shane Watson's 40th birthday in a special way

Shane Watson took to Twitter on Friday to thank his former Australian teammate Brett Lee for organizing a special birthday afternoon which included golfing on a beautiful golf course. While thanking Brett Lee, Watson exclaimed while writing that it was a great way to celebrate a little milestone. The two former Australian cricketers spent their afternoon at the New South Wales Golf Club to celebrate Shane Watson’s 40th birthday.

Thanks so much @BrettLee_58 for organising such a special afternoon. What a way to celebrate a little milestone. 😊😊 https://t.co/PD00gla2qz — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) June 18, 2021

Brett Lee had earlier posted beautiful scenic pictures while playing golf at the New South Wales Golf Club through his Twitter account. Brett Lee wrote through his tweet that it was an incredible day at the NSWGC to celebrate Shane Watson’s 40th birthday. He also added that the golf course was unbelievable, and it was a day that he will never forget. Brett Lee posted beautiful pictures of the brilliant scenic view at the golf club. Brett Lee was previously a part of the commentators' panel in the IPL 2021 season which was postponed on May 4.

I thought I have seen this view somewhere and realized it is around Little Bay!! Beautiful — Zalak Kansara 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 (@amdavadiZalak) June 18, 2021

Great snaps! 😍 — Ed Cowan (@eddiecowan) June 18, 2021

Course looks stunning! Looking forward to some top rounds when you're here next now mate...@scottbstyris @BrianLara — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) June 18, 2021

Brett Lee donation for corona fight in India

Brett Lee was one of the Australians who donated for the Covid-19 support in India. Getting inspired by the Pat Cummins donation to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', the Brett Lee donation for corona fight saw the former Australian player donate 1 Bitcoin to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. Pat Cummins had earlier revealed his donation of USD 50,000 to UNICEF Australia. UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' is an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India.

Shane Watson IPL career

The Shane Watson IPL career began in the year 2008 with the Rajasthan Royals team. Watson stayed with the Rajasthan Royals team till the year 2015 while later playing the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played his last match in the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and he wasn't a part of IPL 2021.

The Shane Watson IPL career saw him play 145 matches while scoring 3,874 runs with the highest score of 117 not out. In his 145 matches, Watson also took 92 wickets while bowling with an economy of 7.93. The former Australian cricketer lifted the IPL trophy 2 times, one with the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and the second with the Chennai Super Kings in 2018

Image Source: Brett Lee Instagram/Shane Watson Twitter