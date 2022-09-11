Broad Surpasses McGrath's Huge Record But Unwilling To Compare Himself With AUS Legend

After becoming the second highest Test wicket-taker alongside Glenn McGrath (and then surpassing it soon after), veteran England pacer Stuart Broad revealed the admiration he had for the Australian legendary fast bowler. After the third day of play in the England vs South Africa Test match, the 36-year-old called McGrath his hero.

Stuart Broad hails Glenn McGrath

While speaking to Sky Sports after Day 3 of the ongoing England vs South Africa Test match, Stuart Broad said, “He’s (Glenn McGrath) a hero of mine. I feel like I don’t really deserve to be in that sort of category, to be honest, and obviously, he’s played a lot fewer games. He was great, one of the greatest bowlers of all time in my opinion. but it feels very special to hopefully get one more and join my mate Jimmy as a one-two in that list of seamers."

While Sri Lankan legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the most number of wickets in Test cricket history with 800 scalps to his name, the record for the most number of wickets by a fast bowler in Tests is held by 40-year-old James Anderson.

ENG vs SA: England need 70 more runs to win series

After England took a 40-run first innings lead, their fast bowlers once again wreaked havoc by dismissing the South African batters for just 169 runs in the second innings. As a result, they just require 130 runs from the final innings to not only win the third and final England vs South Africa Test match but also clinch the series 2-1.

The Proteas won the first Test by an inning and 12 runs, while The Three Lions won the second match by an inning and 85 runs to set the stage for a blockbuster final clash at The Oval. As things stand after 12 overs, England have scored 60 runs for the loss of no wickets and just require 70 more runs to win the match and seal the three-game series.