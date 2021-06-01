Candice Warner Woos David Warner's Fanbase With Stunning Fashion Sense; See Picture

Australian cricketer, David Warner's wife Candice Warner has a massive fan following on social media. Candice regularly keeps her fans updated about her life through Instagram posts which majorly feature David and the couple's three daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose. The former Ironwoman is often seen posting her workout videos on her Instagram handle which are an absolute hit among fans.

Candice Warner stuns fans with latest Instagram post

On Tuesday, Candice posted a fashionable photo from Australian Fashion Week. In the photo, she donned a stylish black pantsuit along with a classy black handbag, Candice captioned the post, "Afterpay Australian Fashion Week. Day 1, Rebecca Vallance show."

Candice's stunning photo took the internet by storm. Several reactions poured in on Instagram as fans showered the post with love galore. Among many comments, one notably comment came from David Warner who was in awe of the picture. He wrote, "Wow" along with fire emojis.

Candice Warner to don commentator's hat at Tokyo Olympics

Candice Warner, who is a retired ironwoman and surf lifesaver, is set to don the commentator's hat during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021. Candice, who is one of the stars of the TV series SAS Australia, will commentate during men’s and women’s triathlons and open water swimmings.

Speaking about being on the mic at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Candice Warner told 7NEWS.com.au that it's a return to her first love. She added that Ironwoman and endurance sports like triathlon will always be her passion. Candice stated that she cannot overstate what a privilege it is to be able to commentate the men and women’s triathlon and marathon swimming.

She also expressed her delight at getting a chance to work alongside some of the greatest ever Olympians and sports broadcasters. Candice further said that having competed at the highest level, she has a lot of insight to give viewers on both the physical and mindset of athletes. She also said that no network broadcasts sport like Channel 7, which is why she is beyond ecstatic and it is a dream come true for her. Candice was also excited for her daughters to watch the games and hear her commentate.

David Warner IPL 2021 campaign

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign as they finished at the bottom in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was abruptly suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Out of the seven matches they played, SRH lost six and won a solitary game. Moreover, after the sixth match, the SRH management also sacked David Warner from captaincy and handed it over to Kane Williamson. The David Warner IPL 2021 stats with the bat were below par as he scored 193 runs in six games at an average of 32.16 and a modest strike rate of 110.28.

Kane Williamson assumed David Warner's duty in the penultimate game of the IPL 2021, which was played between SRH and Rajasthan Royals. Williamson has prior experience of captaining an IPL franchise as he was also the leader of the Orange Army in 2018 when the side had reached the final of the tournament. However, it was under Warner's captaincy when SRH won its maiden IPL title in 2016, which led to split reactions on social media as fans were not accepting the decision.

Candice Warner net worth 2021

According to a report by PowerSportz, the Candice Warner net worth currently stands at INR 65.45 lakh. She is a retired professional Ironwoman and has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'. Candice Warner has also recently signed an endorsement deal with French personal care company L'Oréal Paris.

David Warner house

The David Warner house is in Sydney, where he lives with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. As per multiple reports from Australian media, the couple had purchased their Maroubra home in 2017 for $2.3 million (approx INR 16.73 crore). The former Australia vice-captain also owned a five-bedroom house in South Coogee, which he had sold for $7.05 million (approx INR 51.28 crore) according to a report from 9Now.

Disclaimer: The above Candice Warner net worth 2021 and David Warner house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: CANDICE WARNER INSTAGRAM