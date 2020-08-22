MS Dhoni Gives Up His Business Class Seat For CSK Director In This Unmissable Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is indeed a versatile cricketer. He has entertained one and all with his exceptional cricketing skills be it with the bat in hand or behind the stumps. While it is well known that MS Dhoni is a calm, composed as well as a down to earth personality. It has also been learned that he is a kind-hearted person as well. Dhoni had arranged tickets for his die-hard Pakistani fan 'Chacha Chicago' for India-Pakistan match and now he has shown gratitude towards one of the Chennai Super Kings staff while the team was on its way to UAE for IPL 2020.

'I will sit in Economy'

It so happened that MS had given up his Business Class seat and decided to take the Economy Class in order to make the CSK Director K George John feel comfortable. In fact, the video of the same was posted by George John on his official Twitter handle as well.

After having posted the video, the CSK Director heaped praise on MSD by mentioning that --- When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.”

He concluded by saying that the skipper never fails to amaze him.

MS Dhoni & CSK in IPL 2020

The CSK players had attended a training camp at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium prior to their departure to the Gulf and as per reports, the three-time winners have reached the Middle Eastern country for participating in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament that will be played from September 19 to November 10. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

CSK who is also known as 'Dad's Army' will be hoping to give their best on the ground and win their fourth IPL trophy as a token of appreciation for two of their star-studded players- MS Dhoni and his bestie Suresh Raina who have recently bid adieu to international cricket.