Carlos Brathwaite Names Players That SRH May Retain Ahead Of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite reckoned that the Sunrisers Hyderabad may undergo a complete revamp ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League. In the ongoing edition of the IPL, the Orange Army have looked shambolic as they are placed at the bottom of the points table. To complicate things further, they replaced David Warner with Kane Williamson as their captain.

Brathwaite, who had been a part of the Sunrisers, believed that the young players would want to impress and give themselves a chance of getting retained. He also lauded Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik for bowling in the 140s with relative ease. “I think a form of Impression is being made by younger players. You have Umran Malik come in and everyone was ‘wow where has this guy been’, bowling at 140 kmph consistently, even touching 150,” Brathwaite told ESPNcricinfo. He further stated, “It is a big opportunity for younger players to make a name for themselves and force SRH to use the Right to Match Card for them."

SRH may want Kane Williamson to captain, says Carlos Brathwaite

Brathwaite said that the Orange Army may retain Williamson as their skipper for the upcoming season. While he believed that next time Rashid Khan is a certainty for SRH, he also backed Jason Holder to remain a part of the franchise since the team has lacked a genuine all-round option. “SRH may want Kane Williamson to captain. Rashid Khan is a certainty. I certainly want Jason Holder to be a part of the mix as well. Having been a part of the franchise, one thing that the franchise has missed for a number of years is a reliable all-rounder," as quoted by the website.

“Jason has done an admirable job with both bat and ball. An overhaul might be on the cards, but how SRH goes about that overhaul will be interesting to see,” he added. Holder has been a shining light for the Sunrisers, scoring runs lower down the order and picking up wickets. On Sunday, October 2, SRH lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Their next game in IPL 2021 is against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(Image: IPL/BCCI)