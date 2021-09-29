Carlos Brathwaite Reveals Challenges Of Being An Overseas IPL Player

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has opened up about the challenges that overseas players face when they participate in the Indian Premier League. Brathwaite states that it’s difficult for players to get in the right headspace throughout the tournament.

The Indian Premier League is the most celebrated franchise league in the world and we are currently into the 14th edition of the IPL, and the league doesn’t fail to grab eyeballs around the world every single time. The extravaganza provides a great opportunity for Indian players to showcase their skills, while overseas players, too, participate in this league making it an all-round package for viewers.

The daily schedule of an international star includes going for the shooting of ads and then arriving for practice sessions. Brathwaite stated that it was hard for him to arrive at practice after a long day at the shoot. It took a toll on his mental health and he had to miss out on a few practice sessions.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, the West Indies all-rounder said, “IPL is probably the biggest beat when it comes to ads and video shoots, photoshoots. So much happens around. You have to get on the bus and have a clear mind to then go and practice. Many days, I would be like I can’t practice, because I was not in the right headspace to go there and face a Mohammed Shami in the nets.”

He added, “So there is so much around it that you need to be able to compartmentalise. When you are off the field you are doing ads and other things. But once you get to practise the game, you need to completely switch off and concentrate on the job at hand.”

Carlos Brathwaite’s IPL Career

While the West-Indian all-rounder went unsold in the IPL 2021 auctions, he has featured in 16 IPL games so far, scoring 181 runs at an average of 13.92. He struck at a strike rate of 163.06 and with the ball, picked 13 wickets at an economy of 8.85. It remains to be seen whether he is interested in enrolling his name for the next edition.

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI