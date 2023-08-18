Rahkeem Cornwall, often recognized as one of the 'heaviest' players in professional cricket, consistently captures the attention of fans whenever he steps onto the field. Representing Barbados Royals in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the West Indies all-rounder found himself struggling to reach the crease in time as he attempted a risky single on the very first ball of the innings, which led to his run out.

Rahkeem Cornwall's hilarious dismissal

With a target of over 200 runs to chase, Rahkeem Cornwall understood the urgency of scoring quickly, but his initial speed between the wickets wasn't up to par, leading to his unfortunate dismissal.

Facing the first delivery from Matthew Forde, Cornwall executed a flick towards Chris Sole stationed at short fine-leg. He then started a leisurely jog, seemingly opting for a single. However, Sole capitalized on the opportunity after a momentary fumble, swiftly turning around and delivering a precise throw that humorously caught Cornwall well short of his crease. This unfortunate turn of events resulted in the Barbados Royals losing a wicket on the very first ball of their innings.

Regarding the match between St. Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals, Cornwall's team managed to compile only 147 runs while pursuing a target of 202 runs. In the game, Cornwall, renowned for his impressive performances in Test cricket for the West Indies, didn't participate in bowling and couldn't contribute with the bat either. St. Lucia Kings won the match by 54 runs.

Winning the toss, the Kings elected to bat, making the most of the opportunity by putting together a dynamic innings that resulted in them setting the highest score of the season thus far, an impressive 201/6.

Solid performances from every batsman in the lineup and an impressive bowling spell by Jason Holder, making it clear that the Royals needed an exceptional effort to secure victory. Unfortunately, the Royals struggled to find their rhythm in response, losing five wickets during the Powerplay itself and effectively diminishing their chances of a successful chase.

